Carl Thomas Sarten, Jr., 89, of Paducah, formerly of Clinton, passed away 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Facility. Carl was a member of the Clinton First Baptist Church, was a commodity broker and director of Southland Baptist Christian School. He was a graduate of Murray State University and loved to sing. He was a member of the Southland Boys Trio, Hamilton Bros. Quartet, Murray State Quartet, UK Men’s Quartet, and Murray State Choir.
Carl is survived by his three daughters, Linda (David) King of Paducah, Karen Hunter of Murray, and Regina (Greg) Dane of Wichita, Kansas, and son, Jeff Jewell of Clinton; two brothers, David Sarten of Mayfield and Steve Sarten of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Lori Guill, Kim Holloway, Aimee Singleton, Brooke Grow, Derek Bramley, Brittany Gubser and Parker Dane; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Sarten; and parents, Jeanette and Carl Thomas Sarten, Sr.
Funeral Services will be held 2 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Howard Kitter and Tim Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 — 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Friday at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Memorial donations: Clinton First Baptist Church Building Fund, 320 Mayfield Road, Clinton, KY 42031.
