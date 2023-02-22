METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carl Richard Cross, 57, of Metropolis, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held 5 — 7 p.m. Friday evening, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Carl spent his 27-year working career dedicated to serving his community of Chicago Heights, Illinois and Metropolis, Illinois as a paramedic. He was a veteran of the United States Army, loved to fish, and was an avid disk golfer.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Irene Cross; son, Keith Cross (Chris DiGiovanni); daughters, Jessica Cross and Kristina Hooks; grandchildren, Vincent Rice and Francesca DiGiovanni ; sister, Laura Rose (Bill); several nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth Ann (Erickson) Cross.
Memorials may be made in Carl’s name to help Irene with expenses and will be accepted at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.