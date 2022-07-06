Pastor Carl James Rice, 90 of Paducah, died Wednesday June 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He is survived by four daughters, Rebecca Walker of Meridian, Idaho, Shawn Rice of Eagles Nest, New Mexico, Rhonda Rice of Paducah, Robin Thompson of Reno, Nevada; two sons, Patrick Rice of Menomonee Fall, Wisconsin, and David Rice of Chester, Virginia; two sisters, Dora Huett and Evelyn Welch both of Prattville, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Cobb Rice; one son and two sisters. His parents were Claude and Alice Rice. One son and two sisters.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Lone Oak Baptist Church. Services to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ballard County.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

