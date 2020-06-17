Carl Eugene Hickerson, 75, of Paducah, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
He was retired, formerly working as a furniture delivery driver for United Home Furnishings.
He is survived by two daughters, Mellason Southern and Becky Knight, both of Paducah; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Portia (Hobbs) Hickerson; a daughter, Beverly Crass; and his parents, Bertie Hickerson and Chrystie Hickerson.
No services are planned.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.