Carl Eugene Henderson, 72, of Paducah, died at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church and retired as a social worker from the State of Alabama Government Services; a retiree from the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Theodore Henderson and Clara Lucille Stricklin Henderson, and two brothers.
He is survived by one son, Maxwell Henderson and one granddaughter, Gabrielle Henderson both of Hendersonville, Tennessee; one sister, Mary Anna Thomas of Paducah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services with military rites were held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
