Carl Leroy Fox, 105, of Paducah died at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Mr. Fox was a truck driver for Borden’s Company in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Paducah and Masonic Lodge of Anna, Illinois.
He is survived by a daughter, Sarah Talbert of Paducah; two grandsons, John Talbert and Jim Talbert, both of Paducah; six great-grandchildren, Braden, Alyssa, Brent, Haley, Noah and Brandon; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella (Womick) Fox; two sons, Carl Junior Fox and David Leon Fox; a daughter, Janice Lucille Fox; a brother; and a niece. His parents were Holly Fox and Ruth (Brown) Fox.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Kenneth Brown and Brother Don Houston officiating. Burial will follow at St. Johns Cemetery in Dongola, Illinois.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Trinity Baptist Church, 604 S. 21st St., Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
