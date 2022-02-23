METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carl Eugene Stamme, 86, of Metropolis, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lutheran Church of the Cross with Rev. David Deem officiating. A private burial will be held.
Gene graduated from Metropolis High School where he played football. After high school, he married the love of his life, Ruth, worked for Stamme Construction and farmed. He was a member of American Ag and had built an experimental on-farm ethanol plant, but he was most at ease on a bulldozer. Gene was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where he had served on church council and attended Lutheran Church of the Cross.
Gene is survived by his children, Beth Hunt, Barbara Copley, Greg Stamme and wife Kathy, and Andy Stamme and wife Debbie; 11 grandchildren, Amy Rojas (Juan), Mary Kate Martin (James), Michelle Skidmore (Michael), Kimberly Eckenberg (Cyrus), Michael Gallagher (Jennifer), Jessica Hunt, Justin Hunt (Christine), Courtney Copley, Brooke Copley, Derick Stamme (Katelyn), and Braden Stamme (Kasey Gill); 11 great grandchildren with one on the way; 1 great-great granddaughter; and niece, Michelle Grace (Larry).
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Floie (Richardson) Stamme; wife of 62 years, Ruth Hannah Wilhelmina (Korte) Stamme; grandson, Travis Stamme; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Sherman Comer; son-in-law, Brent Hunt; and niece, Marcie Woods.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m — 11 a.m Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, at the church.
Memorials may be made in Gene’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Pallbearers will be Derick Stamme, Braden Stamme, Amy Rojas, Juan Rojas, Billy McKnight and Cyrus Eckenberg.
Honorary bearers will be Micah Skidmore and Mary Kate Martin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.