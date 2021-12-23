Carl Edward Dillworth, 82, of Paducah, passed Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Carl was a self-employed contractor, U.S. Navy veteran, and member of Milburn Chapel Church. He loved his church and church family.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Pat Dillworth; one daughter, Carla (Doug) Herring; one son, Chris (Barbara) Dillworth; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurbert and Julia Dillworth; and one brother, Dewy Dillworth.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Milburn Chapel with Larry Buchanan and Doug Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Monday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
