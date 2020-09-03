METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carl E. Metcalf, 78, of Metropolis, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Masonic services followed by graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bill Ogden officiating.
Carl retired after 31 years from Honeywell in Metropolis. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a 45 year member and Past Master of Metropolis Masonic Lodge #91 and also a member of the Shriners.
Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Metcalf; daughters, Tina Kennedy and husband Mike and Carla Reynolds and husband Terry; son, Tim Jensen and wife Lisa and daughter Lee Ann Jensen; grandchildren, Darrell Kennedy, Travis Kennedy, Brittany Reynolds; one great grandchild, Hailey Kennedy.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl D. and Mary Juanita (Winters) Metcalf; brother, Bobby Dale Metcalf.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.