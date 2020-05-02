Carl “Don” Reynolds, Jr.,76, of Paducah, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1943 to his late parents, Carl, Sr. and Verda Reynolds of Pekin, Illinois. Pekin is where Don grew up and went to school. Don was a graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, where he received his Master’s Degree in Ceramic Engineering.
After working 35 years in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at the Y-12 plant for Martin Marietta, formerly known as Union Carbide, he retired. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping and yard work.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alice Kidd Reynolds; daughter, Laura Smith, and husband, Lancer, of Stapleton, Alabama; two granddaughters, Christina Smith and AnnaRuth Smith both of Stapleton, Alabama; his only sister, Jane Sandall, and husband, Walt, of Pekin, Illinois.
Many cousins, great niece and many special friends are who we want to thank for taking such good care of him at home. Thank you so much.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
