PADUCAH — Carl D. Larrison, 69, of Paducah, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 2, 1951, in Metropolis, Illinois, to the Late Wayne Larrison and Evelyn Myrick Larrison. Carl was a retired Ironworker and was a member of the Ironworkers Local #782. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Murray State University. Carl was a former Member of the Hendron Fire Department where he served as Assistant Fire Chief and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Kentucky Basketball.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenda Larrison; brothers, Jerry Larrison and Tommy Larrison.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Bebout officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.