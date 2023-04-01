BENTON — Carl C. Hamilton passed away at Calvert Convalescent Center on Friday, March 31, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1928, to John C. and Ethel Hamilton in Falmouth. He was raised as his family’s only son on their tobacco farm. He learned to fish on the Licking River and was baptized there as a member of Richland Baptist Church.

He was involved in the 4-H, basketball, and was a cracker jack pitcher for Morgan High School where he graduated in 1946. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with an agriculture major. He was a lifelong fan of the Big Blue Nation. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and the Block and Bridle Club. He trained as a commodities broker in Chicago, IL for Swift and Company. He went on to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Evansville, Indiana, and then to work for Kentucky Buyers out of Hopkinsville, in the early 1960’s. He retired as Kentucky Buyers president in 1985.

