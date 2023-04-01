BENTON — Carl C. Hamilton passed away at Calvert Convalescent Center on Friday, March 31, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1928, to John C. and Ethel Hamilton in Falmouth. He was raised as his family’s only son on their tobacco farm. He learned to fish on the Licking River and was baptized there as a member of Richland Baptist Church.
He was involved in the 4-H, basketball, and was a cracker jack pitcher for Morgan High School where he graduated in 1946. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with an agriculture major. He was a lifelong fan of the Big Blue Nation. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and the Block and Bridle Club. He trained as a commodities broker in Chicago, IL for Swift and Company. He went on to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Evansville, Indiana, and then to work for Kentucky Buyers out of Hopkinsville, in the early 1960’s. He retired as Kentucky Buyers president in 1985.
He was an avid fisherman. He loved to quail hunt and loved his bird dogs. He traveled to elk, moose, and caribou hunt. He became involved in the tourism industry on Kentucky Lake in the mid-1960’s. He owned Lakeland Resort in Aurora and Sportsman’s Lodge and Lakeside Campground on Johnathan Creek. He was a member of Kentucky’s Western Waterland and served as an officer and president. He was honored for his commitment to the organization in 2012. In his retirement, he opened Miss Scarlett’s Restaurant in Grand Rivers. He loved visiting with his customers, making deliveries, and working with his daughter, Carla, for the 20 years they owned the business.
He served on Governor Jullian Carroll’s Economic Task Force from 1974 to 1979. He worked on the committee that secured funding for the Wesley Village in Fairdealing, in the late 1970’s. He was on the Whitehaven Association Board the restored the mansion as a welcome center in Paducah. He served on the Marshall County Hospital Board. He was on The Friends of Land Between the Lakes Board as well. He served on the Habitat for Humanity Board during the 1990’s.
He gave the daily fishing report on WCBL Radio for several years. He highlighted the lakes area at sports shows from Chicago to Canada during the winter months. He loved nothing more than to fish and hunt with Smith Broadbent, Joe B. Hall, Reggie Mcbride, and Bob Maxwell. He was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He served on their finance committee and for 20 years provided country hams for the monthly breakfast.
He is survived by his daughters, Vivian Collins-McCrory (Jim) and Carla Riley (Craig) both of Benton. His grandsons, Addison and William Riley; and his great-granddaughter, Collins York. Included is his niece, Dian Ludllow (Brant) of Bloomington, Indiana, and nephew, Dale Cunnings (Debbie) of Liberty, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Norma Cunnings and Della Fossett; his wife, Clara Jane, son-in-law’s, Ken Collins and Ray Riley; and granddaughters, Tayler Riley and Kacy Collins York.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday April 4, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home Chapel in Benton with Rev. Samantha Hall officiating.
Burial will follow in the Maple Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Collier Funeral Home, Inc. in Benton on April 4, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions be made to the Habitat For Humanity PO Box 43 Benton, KY 42025.
All arrangements are being conducted by Collier Funeral Home, Inc.
