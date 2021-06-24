Carl B. Stacey, 90, passed away at home on June 21, 2021, in Paducah. Carl had many occupations in his life, including working on oil rigs, in chemical plants, working as a painter, and a business owner. Carl started S&K Air & Power, a construction and industrial supply house, running it until he sold it later in his life. He was also a successful salesman, boss, and mentor to many peers. Carl was a member of the Shriners and Masonic Lodge of Arcola, Illinois.
Carl had many hobbies, including golf, hunting and fishing.
His quick wit, positive outlook, infectious laugh and general love of life will be sorely missed by all who had the honor of knowing Carl.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Stacey; his two sons, Gary (Sandy) Stacey and Dan (Marilyn) Stacey; his grandchildren, Ryan Stacey, Kendall Stacey-Moore and Matt Stacey; and five great-grandchildren.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Lillie Stacey; his brothers, Russell Stacey and Melvin Stacey; and his sister, Babe Runyon.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
