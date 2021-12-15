GILBERTSVILLE — Caneilia “Neila” Mae Gaither, 78, of Gilbertsville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home. She worked for the Marshall County Preschool Headstart Program and was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Tassie Gaither, of Crandall, Texas; son, Chad Ward, of Manila, Arkansas, grandchildren, Ryan Henson of Dallas, Texas, Brad Ward, of New Mexico; and great-grandchild, Barrett Grason Ward.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Bobbie (Johnston) Pike; husband, Jack Gaither; son, Artie Ward; and one brother.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, John Goodman officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Friends may call from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 1185 Barge Island Road, Benton, KY 42025.
