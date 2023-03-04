Candice Griffin, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Griffin was born in Paducah on July 22, 1952, to the late Miller Burgess and Elizabeth Hargrove. She was a 1970 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a 1974 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing pathology. Candice received her master’s degree in speech and hearing pathology with clinicals beyond her master’s.
She retired from the Ballard County school system after 34 years, where she worked as a speech and hearing pathologist, while also working with First Steps and Home Health.
She was a member of the Paducah Beautification Board, West Kentucky Kappa Delta Alumnae Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma International, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the American Speech and Hearing Association, and she was clinically certified in speech and hearing pathology.
Candice loved dogs, good restaurants, gardening, cooking and traveling. She had a big heart and fought hard for what she believed in, which led her to serve many at-risk or underprivileged children. She will be remembered for her strong spirit, her dedicated and determined ambition, her loving, caring and generous personality, and her love and admiration she had and showed for her family.
Candice is survived by three sons, Chris Griffin (Nicole) of Paducah, Brad Griffin of Paducah and Shane Griffin; one brother, Michael Burgess of Paducah; two grandchildren, Emmett Griffin and Connor Griffin; and her cousin, Joey Ripley (Joyce) of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Bob Griffin; her parents; her daughter-in-law, Kim Griffin; and her York Silky Terrier, JoJo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Greg Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
