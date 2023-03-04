Candice Griffin, 70, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mrs. Griffin was born in Paducah on July 22, 1952, to the late Miller Burgess and Elizabeth Hargrove. She was a 1970 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a 1974 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing pathology. Candice received her master’s degree in speech and hearing pathology with clinicals beyond her master’s.

To send flowers to the family of Candice Griffin, please visit Tribute Store.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

Service information

Mar 7
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Mar 6
Visitation
Monday, March 6, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In