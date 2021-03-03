WASHINGTON — Camille Legeay Cook, 95, of Washington, D.C., died Feb. 17, 2021, at her home in Southwest DC.
She was born in 1925 in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and Paducah Junior College. She graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and later from UC San Francisco with a Master’s Degree in Nursing. Camille joined the Foreign Service as the first nurse assigned to the American Embassy in Tokyo in 1952. She worked as a nurse consultant at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and later for the US Public Health Service in Washington, DC. Camille was a member of the Women’s National Democratic Club.
She was an avid community gardener, bridge player and world traveler. She will be remembered for her excellent cooking and hosting of congenial gatherings at her home.
She is survived by her brother, Paul Legeay; stepdaughters, Deborah (Tim) Miller and Linda Cook; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cook; her parents, Paul and Teresa Legeay; and sisters, Constance Glover, Rosemary Legeay, and Sr. Helen Legeay.
A private gathering will take place for her interment at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery.
A donation may be made to the Camille Legeay Cook Scholarship at Vanderbilt University, or in her memory, plant something in your garden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.