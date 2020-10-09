Cameron Dwight Brewer, 70, of Paducah, died at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Brewer was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed with Iron Workers Local 782. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member the American Legion and VFW.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Margaret Abraham Brewer of Paducah; two daughters, Andrea Brewer-Hopson of Louisville and Chenoa Abraham of Greenville, South Carolina; two sons, Clinton Brewer of Fredonia and Dwight Brewer of Metropolis, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Regina Brewer Stubblefield of Paducah; a brother, William Brewer of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian Brewer and Anna B. Gray Brewer; and a grandson.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 270 Clements St., with the Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
