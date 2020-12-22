Calvin H. Duncan, 94, of Paducah passed away at 3:03 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. Calvin was a charter member of Concord United Methodist Church where he served on many committees. Calvin was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his military service, Calvin went to college and received his Bachelor’s Degree. Calvin was instrumental in the early growth of the Khoury League Baseball and Softball both in Paducah and at Concord. He coached many boys baseball teams and girls softball teams. He enjoyed photography and helped friends prepare their income tax forms.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Helen Driskill Duncan; one daughter, Debbie (Phillip) Lane of Paducah; two sons, Darrell (Camile) Duncan of Paducah and Michael Duncan (Gail) of Memphis, Tennessee; two sisters, Weda Miller, Paducah and Ruth Dale, Michigan; one brother, Roy Duncan, Paducah; six grandchildren, Brian Duncan, Jessica (Joe) Pearson, Jeremy Duncan, Justin (Brandy) Duncan, Seth (Carrie) Duncan and Laura (Chris) Strange; two great-grandchildren, Thomas Duncan, and Keara Duncan, several nieces and nephews
Services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dean Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time At the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
