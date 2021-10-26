BENTON — Calvin Clark Wilkins, 87, of Benton, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
Born Thursday, Dec. 7, 1933, in Bremen, he was the son of the late Onice Wilkins and the late Opal (Clark) Wilkins.
Calvin studied at Baylor University in Waco, Texas and graduated from Georgetown College in Georgetown. He was personally involved in 89 international mission trips. He also served as director of Partnership Missions for the Kentucky Baptist Convention for 17 years. He pastored nine churches and was also the director of Missions in Graves County. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma (Parrent) Wilkins, of Benton; sons, David Wilkins, of Springfield, Tennessee, Steve Wilkins wife Shari, of Benton; daughter, Becky McKendree husband Ricky, of Benton; grandchildren, Ashley Gibbons husband Chris, Justin McKendree wife Callie, Jason McKendree wife Carolyn, Jessalyn Hardy husband Branon, Jenny Owens husband Clay, Jacob Wilkins wife Linsey; and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Wilkins; and sisters, Bessie Hanes, Julia True and Nancy Wilkins.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church with the Charles LaChance, Phillip Hanes, Chris Gibbons and C.C. Brasher officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton
There will also be visitation from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Missions International- Designated to Katlyn Gibbons, Calvin’s great granddaughter, who is a missionary in Honduras. You can do this by mail to: Legacy Missions International, c/o Katlyn Gibbons, 107 Rangeview Circle, Greenville, SC 29617; or by going online to: https://www.legacymissioninternational.org/.
