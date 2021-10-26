BENTON — Calvin Clark Wilkins, 87, of Benton, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.

Born Thursday, Dec. 7, 1933, in Bremen, he was the son of the late Onice Wilkins and the late Opal (Clark) Wilkins.

Calvin studied at Baylor University in Waco, Texas and graduated from Georgetown College in Georgetown. He was personally involved in 89 international mission trips. He also served as director of Partnership Missions for the Kentucky Baptist Convention for 17 years. He pastored nine churches and was also the director of Missions in Graves County. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma (Parrent) Wilkins, of Benton; sons, David Wilkins, of Springfield, Tennessee, Steve Wilkins wife Shari, of Benton; daughter, Becky McKendree husband Ricky, of Benton; grandchildren, Ashley Gibbons husband Chris, Justin McKendree wife Callie, Jason McKendree wife Carolyn, Jessalyn Hardy husband Branon, Jenny Owens husband Clay, Jacob Wilkins wife Linsey; and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Wilkins; and sisters, Bessie Hanes, Julia True and Nancy Wilkins.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church with the Charles LaChance, Phillip Hanes, Chris Gibbons and C.C. Brasher officiating.

Interment will follow the service in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Benton.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton

There will also be visitation from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Missions International- Designated to Katlyn Gibbons, Calvin’s great granddaughter, who is a missionary in Honduras. You can do this by mail to: Legacy Missions International, c/o Katlyn Gibbons, 107 Rangeview Circle, Greenville, SC 29617; or by going online to: https://www.legacymissioninternational.org/.

To send flowers to the family of Calvin Wilkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
12:00PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2603 Tatumsville hwy
Gilbertsville, KY 42044
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Oct 26
Visitation
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2603 Tatumsville hwy
Gilbertsville, KY 42044
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In