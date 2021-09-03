KARNAK, Ill. — Calvin Barnett, 89,
of Karnak, (the Hillerman Community in Massac County) passed away at 3:23 a.m. Sunday,
Aug. 29, 2021, at the Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis with his loving family by his side.
Calvin was born
Feb. 11, 1932, in Hillerman, Illinois.
Calvin worked many years and retired from Missouri Portland Cement. He loved working on tractors and machinery. Calvin loved his family. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch swing. He was a member of the Hillerman Baptist Church.
Calvin and Mary
Sue Barnett were united in marriage
on June 20, 1952.
He is survived
by his wife, Mary Sue Miller Barnett; son, Jerry (Melanie) Barnett of Karnak;
two sisters, Norma Travis and Kathy Gill both of Arkansas; brother, Ron (Susan) Barnett of Carterville; grandson, Joey (Maggie) Barnett of Metropolis; granddaughter, Casey (Patrick) Crowell of Paducah; great grandsons, Austin, Brandon and Brooks.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Lillian Schneider Barnett; brother, Robert Barnett; son, Edward Barnett.
Graveside services honoring the life of Mr. Calvin Barnett were held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Masonic Cemetery in Belknap. Rev. David Wright will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.
To leave a message or share a memory with the family you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneral
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.
