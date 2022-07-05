Callie Gray Mohr was born on June 6, 2022, at just 27 weeks. Callie immediately proved she was a fighter and strong will even though she weighed only 1 lb 4 oz. While she was receiving care at Norton Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal ICU in Louisville, Callie underwent many major surgeries. After a short, but impactful three weeks, Callie returned to Heaven on June 30, 2022. Mommy & Daddy love you so much and want to thank our precious angel for making us parents.
Callie is survived by her parents, Erin & Eric Mohr; grandparents, Tammi and Mike Bullington, Lisa and Doug Mohr; great grandparents, Kay Shockley; godmother, Carson Mourad; aunt and uncle; Tasha and Bryan Mohr; cousins, Amelia Mohr, Cassidy Fleming, and Madison Fleming.
Preceded in death by her great grandparents, Betty and Phillip Womack, Jan and David Mohr; and uncle, Austin Mohr.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
