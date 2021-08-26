Byron Mathis

BROOKPORT, Ill. — Captain Byron Wayne Mathis, 61, a resident of rural Brookport, died at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He worked as a disc jockey for many years at area radio stations and recently, was employed as a captain in the commercial marine industry. He worked for T.V.T., James Marine and Inland Marine. He attended Temple Hill Church.
Byron is survived by, his wife, Betty J. “Jo Jo” Carnes Mathis; parents, P.D. & Donna Mathis of Renshaw; children, — Bobby Bennett of Round Knob, Christy Jo Eleam of Metropolis, and Jeremy Eleam of Southport, Florida; nine grandchildren; a brother, Mark D. Mathis; and a sister, Tracey L. Bray.
Byron was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Temple Hill. The location is situated at the intersection of Temple Hill Road and Macedonia Road, in Pope County Illinois.
There will be a gathering of family and friends with an opportunity for visiting and sharing of memories. This will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. at the pavilion adjacent to the Temple Hill Cemetery. At 3 p.m., a graveside service will conducted. Jerry Parr will officiate.
The family respectfully requests that flowers please be omitted. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 (please memo donation “In honor of Marlee Bennett”) or to the Temple Hill Cemetery, c/o Dale Faulkner, 82 Temple Hill Road, Golconda, IL 62938.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
