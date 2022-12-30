Byron Keith Miller, 63, of Benton, died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his residence.
Born Monday, Sept. 7, 1959, in Jackson County, MO, he was the son of the late Virgil Miller and the late Carol D. (Curnett) Miller. He grew up in Ruskin Heights which was a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Ruskin High School in 1977 and was a member of Ivanhoe United Church of Christ in Raytown, Missouri.
Keith started his career in the nuclear industry at Bendix in Kansas City, Missouri. He then went to Rocky Flats DOE site and his final destination was the Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah. He was a senior radiation protection Technician with NRRPT Certification and final position at the plant was training supervisor.
He was an accomplished bowler who earned three rings. One for a 300 game, a 299 game and a 298 game. He also bowled a 700 series. He was active in men’s league softball. He was in multiple leagues in Ottawa, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Arvada, Colorado. He participated in a National Men’s Softball Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Although his team didn’t win, he considered it a victory to be able to put his feet in the white sand of the beach and drink cold adult beverages with his teammates.
Keith was inspired by Einstein, Feynman, and Hawking. He often read nonfiction history, science, and math books. On Friday nights, you could find him at the local auction house where he would buy anything mechanical that didn’t work. He enjoyed fixing these things as well as vehicles, small engines, or anything he could tinker with.
The most important aspect of Keith’s life was his family. He always put his family first and was an outstanding father to his children and an amazing husband to his wife of 31 years.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie (Moore) Miller of Benton; sons, Daniel “Danny” Miller of Benton, Samuel “Sam” Miller of Benton; daughters, Shauna Miller husband Jared of Gulfport, Mississippi, Kathryn “Kate” Guidos of Benton; grandchildren, Savana Miller, Mason Miller and Skylar Miller all of Gulfport, Mississippi; uncle and aunt, George and Vicki Miller of Kansas City, Kansas; nieces, Stacey Jo Allen of Kansas, Jamie Miller-Forrest of Oklahoma; and several cousins on the Curnett and Miller side.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Miller.
The family has requested privacy at this time. There are tentative plans for the family to take his ashes home to Colorado for burial near Rocky Mountain National Park. There will be no funeral or memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Autism Speaks,1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540 or Children’s Craniofacial Association, 13140 Coit Road Suite 517, Dallas, TX 75240.
