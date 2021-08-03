BENTON — Byron Morris Albertson, 79, of Benton, died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Albertson worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 32 years and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Drumheller Albertson; a daughter, Joy D. Smith of North Little Rock, Arkansas; a son, Dr. B Bradley Albertson of Benton; a sister, Marilyn Shields of Lewistown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. His parents were Arthur and Ethel Kishbaugh Albertson.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
