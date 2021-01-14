BENTON — Bruce Roland Turner, 61, of Benton, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home.
Surviving are three children, Jason Doom of Draffenville, Canaan Haze Turner of Murray, and Hannah Layne Turner
of Benton; a brother,
John Turner of Gilberts-
ville; a sister, Shirlee Edwards of Benton;
and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. His parents were Lawrence Haze Turner and Eura Mae (Thompson) Turner.
No public services will be held.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.