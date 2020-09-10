TONEY, Ala. — Bruce Taylor, 71, of Toney, died on Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired Army veteran.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Dorothy Taylor of Toney; a son, David Taylor of Tempe, Arizona; a daughter, Diana Elaine Taylor of Fredericksburg, Virginia; a stepson, Michael Walker of Union City, Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Samantha Hargrove of Barlow, Kentucky, and Tia Warren of Kevil, Kentucky; a brother, Larry Croft of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two sisters, Patricia Rath of Idaho Falls and Janice Stafford of Lewistown, Montana; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Carna Taylor.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Cynthia Engelhardt officiating.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
