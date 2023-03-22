Bruce Kevin Evitts, 58, of Paducah, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Evitts was a deckhand, a veteran of the Army, and a member of Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah.
He is survived by his brother, Danny (Norma) Evitts of Paducah; special friends, Jimmy Ford of Paducah, Mitch and Joyce Bonventre of Flint, Michigan; one niece, Kimberly Evitts of Evansville, Indiana; two nephews, Daniel (Dana) Evitts of Paducah, Michael (Mandy) Evitts of Paducah; five great nieces, Madison, Daisy, Macey, Rebecca, Amberlynn; one great-great-niece, Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Prentis Paul Evitts and James Wanda (Evans) Evitts; one brother, Prentis Pat Evitts; one sister, Janice Evitts.
Private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
