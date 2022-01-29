LOUISVILLE — Bruce Helm, 64, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Bruce was retired from local union 502 as a pipefitter.
Bruce was met at the gates of heaven by his parents, Eugene and Dorothy Helm; his mother-in-law, Dottie Davis “Gran”.
Bruce has left to cherish his memory his wife, Patti Helm; son, Jeremy Helm; granddaughter, Lillie Helm “Pretty Girl”; siblings, Diana Mitchell (Dennis), Patricia Miller, Nancy McCoy (Harry), Eugene Helm Jr. (Valerie), and Judy Hartman; sisters-in-law, Debbie Small (Steve) and Karen Nutt (Mike); also many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews
Bruce’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Advantage Funeral Home, Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Hwy., Louisville. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 3 to 8 and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to the service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.
Fond memories may be left for the Helm Family at www.advantage
