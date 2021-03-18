PHOENIX — Bruce Allen Goodman, 62, died on March 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Phoenix.
Mr. Goodman is survived by two sons, Denzale and Bruce; his father, John G. Goodman; five brothers, Gilbert, Norm, Ron, Ricky and Tim; a sister, April Pope; his former wife, Melinda; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose L. Goodman; and a son, Jeremy Linder.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday, March 20, 2021, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Seventh and Vienna streets, Metropolis, Illinois.
