KEVIL — Bruce “Finn” Dowdy, 62, of Kevil, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.
Bruce was born on Nov. 11, 1958 in Danville, Illinois, to Don and Rosemary Wallen Dowdy. He was machinist for EEI Vista Energy in Joppa, Illinois, and a member of Operating Engineers Local 148. He enjoyed traveling to Cancun, Mexico, but his greatest passion was working on cars and aquariums. His favorite car to work on was “Christine”, his Volkswagen. His love of aquariums and fish led to his nickname, Finn. Bruce was of the Methodist faith.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 42 years, Beth Jenkins Dowdy; one son, Chad Dowdy of Kevil; one sister, Susan Fabian of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, David Dowdy of Brookport, Illinois; his father, Don Dowdy; nieces and nephews, Justin Morris of Atlanta, Georgia, Trevor Jenkins of Symsonia, Danielle Jenkins of Symsonia, and Jayda Jenkins of Arlington.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Wallen Dowdy.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Bill Miller officiating.
Visitation will be held 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Mercy Health Home Care. 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.