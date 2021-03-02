PRINCETON — Bruce Eugene Hanks, 64, of Princeton, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Born Saturday, Sept. 8, 1956, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of the late John Hanks and Marilyn (Campbell) Hanks.
He was a self employed contractor and a member of Princeton First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Felicia (Hamby) Hanks of Princeton; mother, Marilyn (Campbell) Hanks of Calvert City; son, Dylan Martin wife Autumn of Eddyville; daughters, Nicole Kahl husband Mike of Shipman, Illinois, Emilee Cain husband Jesse of White House, Tennessee, Erinn Martin of White House, Tennessee; sister, Joyce Butler husband John of Gilbertsville; grandchildren, Anna Kahl, Samuel Kahl, Liberty Cain, Tulla Cain, Truett Cain, Fallon Ellis; four nieces and one nephew.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens, located at Hwy U.S. 641 North, Benton, KY 42025, with the Dane Hodges officiating.
Interment will be in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be handling all arrangements.
