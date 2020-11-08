MAYFIELD — Brown Allison Grover, 85 of Mayfield, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a retired minister, and owner of Grover Tire; he was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ.
Mr. Grover is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Russell) Brewer of Benton; two sons, Steven Grover of Mt. Washington and Mark (Alisha) Grover of Mayfield; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley D. Grover; two sisters, Alida Goodman and Ann Grover; five brothers, Woodford Grover, Bordie Grover, Logan Grover, Walter Grover Jr., and George Grover; and his parents, W.P. & Mamie Allison Grover.
Funeral Services will be held on at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Paul Wingfield officiating. Entombment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleums.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Brody Grover, Justin Story, Jason Story, Jaxon Story, Jace Story, Kamden Story, Caleb Reinhardt, and Mike Goodman.
