ARLINGTON — Bro. Rocky James, 66, of Arlington, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bro. Rocky was born in Fulton, on Aug. 17, 1954, to the late Thomas James and Charlene Massey. He served as minister at Hopewell Baptist Church in Arlington and then Clinton Second Baptist Church. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States National Guard.
It was obivous to all that knew him that Bro. Rocky’s love for the Lord superseded everything else. His desire to share this love and bring others to know the Lord was his passion. Bro. Rocky was an avid duck and deer hunter and took great pride in sharing his knowledge of “all things related to the farm” with his granddaughters. To know Bro. Rocky James was to love him.
Bro. Rocky is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Cannon James; his daughter, Linsey James McPherson (Seth) of Paducah; two granddaughters, Clare McPherson and Sophia James; his sister, Joyce Johnson (Tim) of Union City, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his son, Justin James; his parents and two brothers, Ronnie James and Jimmy Massey.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Burkley Cemetery with Ricky Burton officiating. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800
