MURRAY — Bronson West, 33, of Murray, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He worked for Jerry West Used Cars.

Surviving are his parents, Jeff and Paula (Cunningham) West of Hardin; sister, Brogan Dockery of Calvert City; and paternal grandparents, Jerry and Kaye West of Hardin.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cleatus and Josephine Cunningham.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oak Level Cemetery with Rev. Tim Cole officiating.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Hwy 68 E, Benton, KY 42025.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

