Bro. Richard “Rick” D. Clendenen, age 65 of Benton, KY was promoted to Heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY. He served as a missionary and minister and founder of Rick Clendenen Ministries. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Born Wednesday, December 1, 1954 in Lynch, KY, he was the son of the late William Zenith Clendenen and the late Elsie Mae (Davis) Clendenen.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Debbie (Peal) Clendenen of Benton, KY, son, Bro. Richie Clendenen, wife Jenny of Benton, KY, daughter, Renee’ ”Tater” Owen, husband Landon of Paducah, KY, brothers, Jim Clendenen, wife Carolyn of Benton, KY, Thomas “Tom” Clendenen, wife Carolyn of Murray, KY and Robert “Butch” Clendenen of Murray, KY, sisters, Becky Highfield, husband Ronnie of Middlesboro, KY and Brenda Rigney, husband Lawrence of Providence, KY, grandchildren, Richard D. “Trey” Clendenen III of Benton, KY, Kyndal Owen of Paducah, KY, several nieces and nephews and countless spiritual sons that span the entire globe.
He was preceded in death by brother, William “Bill” Clendenen, sisters, Jean Barger, Shirley Dick, Nancy Prather, Alice Clendenen and Sondra Gail Clendenen.
A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Collier Funeral Chapel located at 211 West 5th St. Benton, KY 42025 with Bro. David Parish, Bro. Dale Yerton, and Bro. Donald Sims officiating. All are welcome to attend, but if you have concerns because of the current pandemic, the service will also be aired live on Facebook live on the page of “Christian Fellowship Ministries”.
Interment will follow in Murray City Cemetery, Murray, KY.
Visitation will be held after 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and also Friday morning before the service, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton, Kentucky.
Thank you for your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Memorial contributions may be given to the effort of planting churches around the world by giving to Rick Clendenen Ministries, Church Planting, PO Box 287, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.