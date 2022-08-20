Bro. Paul Hatcher, 91, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on March 23, 1931 in Almo, Kentucky. Bro. Paul was a retired Baptist minister and had pastored several churches in the Paducah area, he was also retired from Pennwalt Corporation after 30 years of service. Bro. Paul was a member of Southland Baptist Temple and, in earlier years, was a member, Deacon and Elder at Bible Baptist-Heartland in Paducah. He was very active in the McCracken County Jail Ministry for several years.
Bro. Paul served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He coached little league baseball and basketball for many years.
Bro. Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, June Padon Hatcher; three sons, Dale Hatcher and wife, Kim, of Mobile, Alabama, Barry Hatcher and wife, Pam, of Paducah, Kentucky, and Gerry Trent Hatcher and wife, Linda, of Bunswick, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ashley Hatcher, Kayla Hatcher, Brylee Hatcher, Bryson Hatcher and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond “Sonny” Hatcher and Bobby Hatcher. His parents were Raymond Hatcher and Verna Youngblood Hatcher Hovekamp.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mercy Health Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
