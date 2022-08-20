Bro. Paul Hatcher

Bro. Paul Hatcher, 91, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on March 23, 1931 in Almo, Kentucky. Bro. Paul was a retired Baptist minister and had pastored several churches in the Paducah area, he was also retired from Pennwalt Corporation after 30 years of service. Bro. Paul was a member of Southland Baptist Temple and, in earlier years, was a member, Deacon and Elder at Bible Baptist-Heartland in Paducah. He was very active in the McCracken County Jail Ministry for several years.

