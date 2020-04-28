ARLINGTON — Bro. Kenneth Houston Yarbrough, 85, of Arlington, went to be with his Heavenly Father at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bardwell.
Kenneth was born May 5, 1934 in Burkley, to Richard and Earcy (Sullivan) Yarbrough. He spent 63 years sharing his devout faith by ministering in many churches across Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ohio, and Mississippi. He was a loyal member of New Hope Baptist Church in Clinton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Hayden Yarbrough; one daughter, Terri (Larry) Purcell, of Bardwell; one son, Rick (Charlotte) Yarbrough of Arlington; one sister, Eva Walker of Wickliffe; three grandchildren, Eric (Krista) Yarbrough, Micah (Christianna) Yarbrough, Dawn Purcell (Michael) Yarbrough; and six great grandchildren, Abbygail, Chase, Koleman, Kale, Kollier, and Brenden Yarbrough; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Richard Yarbrough and Earcy Sullivan Yarbrough; three sisters, Eulean Peck, Frances Thomason, and Shelby Graves; and one brother, Jerrell Yarbrough.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Bro. Kenneth Yarbrough will be private, led by Rev. Randy McClure. A private burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug to the Yarbrough family by 5:00 P.M. Monday, April 27, 2020.
You may light a candle of remembrance or leave a message of condolence for the family at milnerandorr.com.
