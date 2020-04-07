Bro. John Randall Shoulta, 72 years of White Plains passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.
Born July 3, 1947, to the late William and Lyda (Schaffer) Shoulta of Paducah. He worked as a boilermaker for Illinois Central Railroad for many years. Bro. John was the pastor of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 35 years. He also served as a board member at Hope 2 All. Bro. John always offered a big smile and a kind heart as he served his community and the Lord endlessly.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Shoulta; and great-granddaughter, Hattie Anne Vandiver.
Survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Brenda Harris Shoulta; children, Glen (Stacy) Shoulta, Lori Shoulta Larkins, Craig (Cinnamon) Shoulta of Madisonville and Todd Shoulta of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Cody Vandiver, Autumn Shoulta, Whitney (J.A.) Sowell, Allison Larkins, Zack Shoulta, Drake Shoulta, Sarah Shoulta, Nicholas Shoulta, Abbey Larkins, Leah Shoulta and Benjamin Friedland; and three great-grandchildren, Natalee, Josiah and Wyatt Larkins.
Bro. Brad Payne will officiate a private service for the family.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hope 2 All.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences, update for public memorial service, donation information and a video of the family service will be available at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
