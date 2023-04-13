Brittiany Jo Byrd, 49, of Paducah died Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home. Brittiany was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of the VFW Post 1191 in Paducah. She enjoyed selling Paparazzi Jewelry and Mary Kay. She loved to dance and cook, but most of all, she loved her grandbabies. Brittiany was born the daughter of Kenneth Walter and Teresa Ayers Walter.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home with Bruce Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Brittiany Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In