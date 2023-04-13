Brittiany Jo Byrd, 49, of Paducah died Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home. Brittiany was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of the VFW Post 1191 in Paducah. She enjoyed selling Paparazzi Jewelry and Mary Kay. She loved to dance and cook, but most of all, she loved her grandbabies. Brittiany was born the daughter of Kenneth Walter and Teresa Ayers Walter.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home with Bruce Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Brittiany is survived by her husband, David Byrd of Paducah; her parents, Kenneth Walter (Phyllis) of Paducah and Teresa Walter (Jimmey York) of Paducah; four sons, Dylan Byrd of Paducah, Darien Byrd (Alexandra) of Ledbetter, Dawson Byrd (Ashtyn Burnett) of Mayfield, and Davis Byrd (Hannah Triplett) of Paducah; one brother, Nick Walter (Amy) of Lexington; one sister Shanna Hughes (Kerry) of Metropolis, Illinois; five grandchildren, Bryleigh Byrd, Emmitt Skinner, Jaxson Scungio, Mani Byrd, and Braxtyn Byrd; her maternal grandmother, Joyce Ayers of Paducah; paternal grandmother, Linda Riggins of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Keith Ayers; and her paternal grandfather, Kenneth W. Walter Sr.
