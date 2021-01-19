MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Brittany Ann Brooks, 31, of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Murfreesboro.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, Illinois.
She attended Heartland Community College.
She is survived by her parents; Ricky and Lena Allen Brooks of Murfreesboro; four aunts, five uncles and several cousins.
Services are scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call on Thursday from noon until the funeral hour.
You are asked to wear both and mask and gloves and maintain social distancing at all times.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
