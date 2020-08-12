GILBERTSVILLE — Britany Taylor Johansen, 30, of Gilbertsville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky on January 12, 1990, to Denny and Kathy Connor Johansen. Taylor was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She loved her nephew, Jaxon. They enjoyed swimming, playing video games, and doing everything together.
Along with her parents, Taylor is survived by her grandparents, Melvin and Lois Connor and Betty Johansen; her sister, April (Shane) Lyman, of Benton, Kentucky; and her nephew, Jaxon Gilbert; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be at noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Father John Vaughan officiating. A committal service will be 3 p.m. at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Britany Taylor Johansen Memorial Fund; c/o Denny Johansen; 81 Patriot Street; Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Miss Johansen. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Britany Taylor Johansen and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
