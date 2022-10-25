Bridget Denson, 66, of Ledbetter, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Denson was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the American Quilters Society. She was a retired school teacher from Ledbetter Elementary Schools.
Bridget is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Robert Denson; two daughters, Meghan Oliver (Steven) of Elkton and Cailin Kelley (Jared) of Marbury, Alabama; a son, Duffy Denson (Angie) of Cookeville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Hannah, Liam, Claire and Evan; a sister, Colleen Ewing of Glasgow; a brother, Kevin Moran of Park City; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Shawn Moran, Patrick Moran, Timothy Moran and Michael Moran. Her parents were Thomas Donald Moran and Patricia Rook Moran.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Ron Robbins officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Park City.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Arthritis Foundation Kentucky Chapter 2908 Brownsboro Rd. Suite 100 Louisville, KY 40206-3506.
