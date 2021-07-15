Brick Allen Green, 62, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Brick was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for several years.
He enjoyed going on mission trips. Brick was employed by Maxim Construction. He was a boat captain and enjoyed many memorable trips with his family. Brick loved to fish and loved the outdoors.
Brick is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dianna Green of Paducah; his parents, Phillip and Barbara Ann Green of Paducah; two sons, Brick Austin Green (Aspen) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Craig Alexander Green (Ashley) of Louisville; one brother, Craig Green (Teresa) of Florida; and one sister, Laura Davis (Joey) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to Alzheimer’s Organization 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com
