KEVIL — Brianna “Bree” Rae Wenzel, 17, of Kevil, passed away at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. Brianna loved horses and rode them at Cassidy’s Cause. She loved Smuckers the Frog.
Survivors include her mother, Brandy Fellows Glisson and husband, John of Kevil, her father, Paul Wenzel and wife, Beth of Paducah; one sister, Ivy Wenzel, Kevil; step-sister, Ali Farris, Savannah, Georgia; two step-brothers, Ryan Glisson, Charleston, South Carolina and Brad Glisson, Kevil; grandparents, Danny and Joyce Wenzel, Gilbertsville, Steve and Sandy Fellows, Paducah; several cousins, uncles and aunts and friends at Cassidy’s Cause.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at the McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Cassidy’s Cause, Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
The family has requested that you wear a mask while visiting with them in funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of social distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
