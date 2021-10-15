Brian Thomas Morris, 48, of Paducah, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mr. Morris was a security supervisor at Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis, Illinois, and he was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his parents, Tommy and Sherri Morris, of Paducah; fiancé, Jamie Blackley, of Paducah; one son, Jacob Morris (Rachel), of Kevil; one daughter, Jordan Morris, of Kevil; three stepsons, Austin, Lane, Alex; one step daughter, Alexis; two grandchildren, Ethan Morris, Will Morris.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J.B. and Pauline Morris; maternal grandparents, Harold and Vergie Bennett; one uncle, Terry Morris; one aunt, Debbie Morris.
Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Chad Frizzell officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 — 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Brian Morris Grandchildren Scholarship Fund, CFSB, P.O. Box 467, Benton, KY 42025-0467 or any CFSB location.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
