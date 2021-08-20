Brian Rogers

Brian Keith Rogers, 50, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

He served in the United States Army during the Gulf War. He worked as an orthotist and prosthetist for the Hanger Clinic and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Lesa (Morris) Rogers; a daughter, Delaney Rogers of Johnson City, Tennessee; his mother, Rose Mary Dixon of Paducah; a sister, Pam Reeves of Paducah; a brother, Don Edward Rogers of Calvert City; a niece, Brittany Nichols; and two nephews, Hunter Reeves and Alex Reeves.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Trace Creek Cemetery in Mayfield.

