OAKLAND, Calif. — Brian Michael von Reber, of passed away 8 p.m. PDT, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the home of David and Amanda King, in Oakland. He was under Hospice care for 4 1/2 months for colon and liver cancer.
His parents are Kathy Purcell Sides (Tommy), and Mike Reber, both of Paducah, Kentucky. He was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on July 28, 1968.
Brian was a 1986 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, and a 1991 graduate of University of Kentucky. With his social work degree, it allowed him to work for St. Vincent de Paul for over 20 years, in San Francisco.
Besides his parents he is survived by his half sister, Chondra Reber of New Hampshire; two step-sisters, Treasa Hunt (Derek) of Paducah, Kentucky, and Rebecca Clements (Tim Prince Fiance’) of Mayfield, Kentucky; uncles, Mike Purcell of Arizona, and Terry Reber of Maryland; aunt, Lisa McQuigg of South Carolina; great-aunt, Shirley Myrick of Paducah, Kentucky; and
five nieces.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Marvin and Dorothy Reber, Conly and Ruth Purcell; and uncle, David Reber.
Memorial contributions in Brian’s honor may be made to the following charities, Water.org, San Francisco AIDS Walk at awsfinfo@aids walk.net, or Southern Poverty Law Center at www.SPLCenter.org.
Thanks to ALL his California friends for their great care!!
The scattering of ashes, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.