LA CENTER — Brian Ford, 56, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was employed at Greg’s Market in La Center.
Mr. Ford is survived by four brothers, Billy Ford of La Center, Marshall Ford of Glennallen, Missouri, and Kevin Ford and Barry Ford, both of La Center.
He was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. His parents were William Earl and Shirley Mae Ford.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Oscar Community Cemetery with the Rev. Ryan Baker officiating.
Interment will follow at Oscar Community Cemetery.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is in charge of arrangements
