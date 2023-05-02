METROPOLIS, Ill. — Brian Eugene Burk, 57, of Metropolis, passed away at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on March 25, 1966, in Paducah, Kentucky, to his parents, Haven and Linda (Holder) Burk.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Metropolis First Baptist Church with Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Brian was employed with the State of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, where he worked in facilities maintenance. He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Brian loved being outdoors including, but not limited to, hiking, hunting, taking his Jeep on trails. He was a member of the Jeep Club in Asheville, NC and the NRA. Brian was a huge history buff, especially anything involving Germany and World War II. He and Amanda had plans of making a trip to visit Germany, Italy, and Switzerland later in the year. Being a very godly man who enjoyed all things that included church, Brian had recently enrolled in seminary and wanted to become a counselor in ministries. He had a big heart and did everything he could to take care of his family and share his love.
Brian is survived by his mother, Linda Holder Burk; wife of almost 8 years, Amanda Stafford Burk; children, Cody Burk (Lindsey), Drayke Burk (Carly), Zach Burk, and Keerstin Hansen (Nick); grandchildren, Gatlin Burke, Mason Burk, and Jakobi Hansen; sister, Rhonda McCurdy and husband Bill; brother, David Burk and wife Janet; mother and father-in-law, Gail Bloomer and Wayne Stafford; nieces, Robin Foster and Heather Foster; his beloved dogs, Walter, Oliver and Camilla.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Haven E. Burk; grandmother, Louise Bay; grandfather, Ray Holder.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Metropolis First Baptist Church.
