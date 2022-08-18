METROPOLIS, Ill. — Brian E. Bremer, 78, passed away on Aug. 17, 2022. He was born in Metropolis, on Jan. 13, 1944, to Emil and Betty (Dyer) Bremer.
He was raised in Massac County on a farm where he still lived and farmed. He graduated from Metropolis Community High School in 1962, Southern Illinois University in 1966 and from the University of Illinois in 1968. He married Anna Claybourn from Centralia in 1967.
Brian served in the US Army for two years and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, on the Church Council, and as Sunday school Superintendent. He retired from the University of Illinois Dixon Springs Ag Center.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the church with David Krueger officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Brian is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Bremer; son, Daniel Bremer and wife Karen; daughter, Rebecca Fuller and husband James, all of Metropolis; three grandchildren, Mason (Cati) Bremer, Courtney (Dalton) Bremer and AJ Fuller; sisters-in-law, Aletha Claybourn and Debbie Claybourn; brother-in-law, Ed (Martha) Claybourn; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Dorothy (March) Claybourn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles & Ann Claybourn, James and Donna Claybourn, Jack Claybourn, and Bill Claybourn.
Memorials may be made in Brian’s name to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047; or St. John Lutheran Church 5187 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Dan Bremer, Mason Bremer, Rebecca Fuller, AJ Fuller, Jeff Korte and Ronnie Deasel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Korte and Raymond Smith.
